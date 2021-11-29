5 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 29, 2021

Police investigate theft of 40 lambs from Shropshire farm

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An investigation is underway following the theft of 40 lambs from a farm in Winnington.

The lambs are around eight months old and all had a black spot painted on their hindquarters.

It is believed the theft took place on or just before Friday 19 November 2021.

- Advertisement -

Graham Donaldson, Rural & Business Crime Officer for West Mercia Police in Shropshire, said:

“Due to the nature and scale of the theft we believe it’s likely the thieves would have some knowledge of the handling of sheep, particularly as a large livestock vehicle would have been used to transport the animals from the scene.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, as well as from anyone who may have been offered either live lambs or cheap meat for sale recently.

“In addition, we would like to highlight the potential health risks of consuming meat which isn’t from a reputable source.”

Anyone with information is asked to email graham.donaldson@westmercia.police.uk or report it online quoting incident 585 of 24 November.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP