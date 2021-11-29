Police investigate theft of 40 lambs from Shropshire farm

An investigation is underway following the theft of 40 lambs from a farm in Winnington.

The lambs are around eight months old and all had a black spot painted on their hindquarters.

It is believed the theft took place on or just before Friday 19 November 2021.

Graham Donaldson, Rural & Business Crime Officer for West Mercia Police in Shropshire, said:

“Due to the nature and scale of the theft we believe it’s likely the thieves would have some knowledge of the handling of sheep, particularly as a large livestock vehicle would have been used to transport the animals from the scene.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, as well as from anyone who may have been offered either live lambs or cheap meat for sale recently.

“In addition, we would like to highlight the potential health risks of consuming meat which isn’t from a reputable source.”

Anyone with information is asked to email graham.donaldson@westmercia.police.uk or report it online quoting incident 585 of 24 November.