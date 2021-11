A car ended up on its roof after colliding with a telegraph pole on the A528 just south of Cockshutt this afternoon.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the collision at around 2.15pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury with an operations officer to assist at the scene.

- Advertisement -

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The road is currently closed to traffic.