Storm Arwen: High winds cause road and rail problems across Shropshire

Storm Arwen has caused problems across Shropshire overnight with a number of fallen trees, rail services cancelled and power loss to some properties.

A fallen tree partially blocks Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Kay Roberts

Some roads across the county are blocked or passable only with care this morning after trees were brought down by strong winds overnight. See the latest on our Shropshire Live facebook page.

Rail services at Shrewsbury are currently suspended with Transport for Wales services suspended until further notice due to damage caused by Storm Arwen overnight.

West Midlands Railway has also suspended services from Shrewsbury after a tree came down onto the line. Valid train tickets are being accepted on the following Arriva operated bus routes in the area: 4, X4/X5, 9 and 96.

Homes and businesses are also without power in areas of Shropshire, engineers say they are working to restore power as soon as possible.

This year’s Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is cancelled. Organisers say there has been too much damage on site to be able to make the event safe for visitors, exhibitors, performers and staff. Organisers say they will be in contact with ticket holders from Monday.

Church Stretton has cancelled its Christmas Lights event following a power cut.



Oswestry Town Council has implemented its High Winds Policy. Cae Glas Park, the Cemetery, Castle Mound and Brogyntyn will remain closed until the wind has subsided and post-storm inspections for tree damage can be carried out.

The Telford Christmas Market in Southwater is closed today, Telford & Wrekin Council say they anticipate the market will reopen on Sunday.

The National Trust has closed Attingham Park for the safety of visitors and staff, it’s anticipated that the forecasted wind speeds will lead to trees and branches down across the estate affecting visitor access and safety. It hopes to reopen on Sunday.

A busy night for fire crews

Overnight Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a number of incidents including:

– On the B4368 at Munslow an electricity cable was brought down, fire crews cordoned off the area.

– A tree brought down two telephone lines at Mawley Oak in Cleobury Mortimer, fire crews made the road safe and requested BT to call.

– In Higher Heath near Whitchurch, a large tree fell onto a transit van and came to rest on the gable end of a property.

– In Whittington, a flat roof was blown onto the roadway. Fire crews removed the roof from precarious condition and advice was given to occupiers.

– At Upper Battlefield near Shrewsbury fire crews were called after an electricity cable was seen arcing above property, the incident was left with Western Power.

– In Prees a vehicle was struck by a tree on Whitchurch Road. Firefighters made the vehicle safe and removed it from the road.

– At Pitchford near Shrewsbury a man was given first aid after a car collided with a tree.

– On St Michaels Street in Shrewsbury firefighters removed a pub sign that was hanging precariously above the pavement.

– In Albrighton, a tree fell in a precarious position and came to rest on a building on the High Street. The was not damaged and the area was cordoned off.

– In Oakengates, fire crews were called to the Duke of York on Market Street as a marquee ended up in a dangerous condition and needed to be made safe.