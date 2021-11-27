3.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 27, 2021

Shrewsbury drug dealer jailed after being found with Class A drugs

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 24-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jacob Cooper was arrested by the River Severn on Sydney Avenue in the town on 2 June 2021. He was in possession of 108 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, and more than £780 in cash.

He entered guilty pleas at Shrewsbury Crown Court and was sentenced by the same court on 25 November 2021.

- Advertisement -

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “We are committed to tackling drug dealing in our communities. This sentence acts a reminder to those undertaking criminality that we will not tolerate it.

“By working with our local communities we can work together to target county lines drug supplies to help protect people from harm. 

“Anyone concerned about drug dealing in their local area can report it online here and we will investigate.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP