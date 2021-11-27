Shrewsbury drug dealer jailed after being found with Class A drugs

A 24-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jacob Cooper was arrested by the River Severn on Sydney Avenue in the town on 2 June 2021. He was in possession of 108 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, and more than £780 in cash.

He entered guilty pleas at Shrewsbury Crown Court and was sentenced by the same court on 25 November 2021.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “We are committed to tackling drug dealing in our communities. This sentence acts a reminder to those undertaking criminality that we will not tolerate it.

“By working with our local communities we can work together to target county lines drug supplies to help protect people from harm.

“Anyone concerned about drug dealing in their local area can report it online here and we will investigate.”