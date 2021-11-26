Storm Arwen: Northwest Shropshire included in amber weather warning

Northwest Shropshire has been included in an amber weather warning for strong winds issued by the Met Office.

Shropshire is set to see wet and windy weather

The amber warning, issued by the Met Office today, is valid between midnight and 9am on Saturday.

The rest of the county is included in a yellow warning for windy weather from midnight until 6pm on Saturday.

The weather warnings were issued as Storm Arwen moves in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.

Storm Arwen brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage.

A rare red weather warning has been issued for coastal areas in the northeast of the UK, with gusts expected in excess of 80mph. The red warning will come into force from 3pm today and will last until 2am on Saturday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon.

“The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”

Weather Forecast

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain at first. Skies brightening by lunchtime, with heavy blustery showers, and some hail mixed in at times. Widely windy, making it feel colder through the day. A high of 8C.

Tonight: Remaining windy through the night, particularly in the west with strong gusts. Outbreaks of rain spread southwards through the night, turning wintry over high ground. Widely frost and feeling cold. A low of -1C.

Saturday: Rain clearing through the morning, leaving a largely dry afternoon with sunny intervals. Feeling cold owing to significant wind chill in strong and gusty northerly winds associated with Storm Arwen. A high of 6C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: A frosty start to Sunday but dry with much lighter winds. Turning cloudier and less cold through Monday and into Tuesday with outbreaks of light rain at times.