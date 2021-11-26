7.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 26, 2021

Firefighters attend house fire in Telford

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters have attended what they describe as a severe house fire at a property in Telford this morning.

Fire crews were called to the two storey end of terraced property in Burtondale, Brookside at around 6.49am.

A family from the property managed to escape suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets and a covering jet.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

