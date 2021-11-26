4.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 26, 2021

Allscott man convicted over misleading adverts of puppy breeding

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Allscott has been convicted after falsely claiming in advertisements that puppies were being bred by him at his home, when in fact he was buying them in from other multiple breeders.

Generic image of puppies

Telford and Wrekin Council Trading Standards Officers secured the conviction against Kenneth Purchase of Allscott after he placed a number of adverts for puppies for sale on the Pets4Homes website between 5th March and 12th September 2018.

Purchase pleaded guilty today at Shrewsbury Crown Court to one offence of Engaging in a Commercial Practice which was a Misleading Action, contrary to Regulations 5 and 6 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and section 2(2) of the European Communities Act 1972. 

The matter has been adjourned to January 2022 for sentence, when the court will also consider how much Purchase gained financially from his criminal activity.

Cabinet Member of Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services, Councillor Richard Overton, said: 

“Following on from the earlier success of the £10,000 illegal tobacco seizure, I’m delighted that our Trading Standards team have been committed to taking the right steps and building this case, it sends a clear message that illegal commercial dog breeders will be fully sought out, fully investigated and, if required, prosecuted.

“As a council, we are dedicated to protect, care and invest to make Telford a safe and secure place for everyone to live in.”

