3.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 25, 2021

Police continue to appeal for information into the death of Dylan Price

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating the death of Dylan Price have renewed their appeal to the public for information.

Dylan, who was 17, died on Sunday 19 September on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire after being struck by a vehicle. Police officers and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but the young man had sadly died.

A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries were consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

- Advertisement -

A 42-year-old man from Bishops Castle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, however, he has now been released, and police are satisfied he was not involved in the collision.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay of West Mercia Police, said: “We are continuing to seek the public’s help in assisting us to better understand what happened to Dylan that night.

“From information provided by the public we arrested a man in connection with the incident but after following several lines of enquiry, he will face no further police action. Therefore, it is vital that if you do have any information that would help us with our investigation that you get in touch.

“We are still appealing for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday 19 September to please get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around these times.”

Speaking last month Dylan’s family also appealed to the public to help police with their investigations and to provide any information they may have. Darren Price, Dylan’s father said: “We as a family will never be the same again, and we are devastated, but it has also effected the whole community.

“Please come forward and give the information you have, and hopefully we can put an end to this, in a way that gives us some closure.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September. You can also visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP