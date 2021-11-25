Police continue to appeal for information into the death of Dylan Price

Police investigating the death of Dylan Price have renewed their appeal to the public for information.

Dylan, who was 17, died on Sunday 19 September on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire after being struck by a vehicle. Police officers and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but the young man had sadly died.

A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries were consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

A 42-year-old man from Bishops Castle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, however, he has now been released, and police are satisfied he was not involved in the collision.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay of West Mercia Police, said: “We are continuing to seek the public’s help in assisting us to better understand what happened to Dylan that night.

“From information provided by the public we arrested a man in connection with the incident but after following several lines of enquiry, he will face no further police action. Therefore, it is vital that if you do have any information that would help us with our investigation that you get in touch.

“We are still appealing for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday 19 September to please get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around these times.”

Speaking last month Dylan’s family also appealed to the public to help police with their investigations and to provide any information they may have. Darren Price, Dylan’s father said: “We as a family will never be the same again, and we are devastated, but it has also effected the whole community.

“Please come forward and give the information you have, and hopefully we can put an end to this, in a way that gives us some closure.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September. You can also visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.