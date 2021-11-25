COVID-19 case rates hit new high in Shropshire

The number of new coronavirus cases across the county has again increased in the last week and continues to be well above the national and regional average.

During the seven-day period between 12-18 November 2021, there were 1,765 new COVID-19 cases reported an increase of 14% on the previous week. The 7-day infection rate for the Shropshire Council area was 542.4 per 100,000.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin has again increased with 1,077 new coronavirus cases reported during 15-21 November, 117 more than the previous seven-day period.

There were 39 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of 24 November. Sadly, there have been three further deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“With the festive season approaching, it is really important that we take the necessary measures to protect ourselves so we can all enjoy Christmas. COVID-19 rates are the highest they have been in our communities, cases are still rising and, sadly, there were a further 12 deaths in our local hospitals between 12-18 November.

“This weekend there is a national focus on getting vaccinated – whether it’s your first or second dose, or the booster if you are eligible. If you are out Christmas shopping on Saturday in Shrewsbury, you can pop into the Darwin Centre between 1pm and 5pm and get a jab. You don’t even need a book an appointment – it couldn’t be easier. 12 to 15 year olds can also get the first dose of the vaccination if they are accompanied by a parent or carer. The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen is also open for walk-ins.

“When you are out and about shopping or attending busy festive events, please wear a face covering – especially if you are inside. Regularly sanitising your hands and social distancing where you can will also help to minimise the spread of the virus.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“Cases are rising again rapidly across Telford and Wrekin, with our borough being ranked the highest in infection rates in West Midlands.

“Most people catch Covid-19 from those they spend most time with (a family member, friend or workmate) and can pass it on without even knowing.

“With winter and festive season approaching, it’s ever so important that you take a rapid test in particular before visiting people who are at higher risk of illness if they were infected with Covid.

“Testing before meeting others more vulnerable will give you peace of mind that you’re not spreading the virus and that you can take action in time, if you test positive.

“Get tested also if you’re going to a venue or an event that is likely to be crowded – it re-assures you that you are not infectious and able to spread the virus.

“Wearing a face covering in busy places and refreshing air at home when visitors are around are also simple things everyone can do to help bring the infection down.

“Thank you for your efforts to keep our community Covid safe.”