£19m Pauls Moss development in Whitchurch given the green light

The go-ahead has been given for ground-breaking housing and health care facilities to be built in Whitchurch, with work beginning in January 2022.

An artist impression of the new Pauls Moss site

The Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and local GPs have now signed an agreement to begin work on the £19.1m development being built by Vistry Partnerships West Midlands.



The Pauls Moss scheme will provide the Whitchurch area with modern health and care services, and bring the existing GP practice into a modern, purpose-built centre and community space.



The development will also offer combined housing and care services for the over 55s – helping to meet the needs for Shropshire’s growing, and ageing population.

Partners coming together

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group, said:

“I would like to thank Shropshire Council, local GPs and the CCG for all their hard work and cooperation to help get this project over the line.



“This is an excellent example of partners coming together to provide modern, attractive and fully integrated housing and health services for Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.



“Ensuring this project progresses during the current Covid-19 pandemic has been really important to us. The Pauls Moss development will also provide a significant social and economic benefit to the local community – including the creation of apprenticeship opportunities for young people during the construction process.”

Great news for Whitchurch

- Advertisement -

Tim Smith, Assistant Director Commercial Services at Shropshire Council said:

“This is great news for Whitchurch. We are delighted that all partners have come together to make this a reality. Pauls Moss will have a hugely positive impact on the local area, not only providing high quality housing for older people, but a new and improved health facility in which frontline staff can continue to deliver excellent patient care.

The development has been welcomed by the local Clinical Commissioning Group.



Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

“For several years, there has been a genuine need of a new health centre that meets the needs of the local community and surrounding areas. Our priorities are to ensure we have high quality and sustainable GP services locally. The new centre at Pauls Moss will allow patients to access more and varied services, housed in comfortable, modern premises fit for the future.”



Construction on the development is due to be completed in summer 2024.