7.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Man arrested following incident at Shrewsbury town football match

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested a man after a public order incident at the Shrewsbury v Sunderland football match yesterday evening.

The man, who is in his 60s and from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and is currently in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“We will be working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our own hate crime officers to identify any victims. Anyone who wishes to contact us in relation to this incident can do so via our online reporting form.”

