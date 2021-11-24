‘Grab a Jab Weekend’ hopes to appeal to Christmas shoppers

Drop-in vaccination clinics are taking place across the county this weekend as part of ‘Grab a Jab Weekend’ with the hope of appealing to Christmas shoppers.

The Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury

Locations hosting vaccination clinics include The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury and Southwater One in Telford as well as the RJAH in Oswestry for 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters, plus 12-15 year-old 1st dose vaccination.

Steve Ellis, Service Director and Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “As you can imagine, the NHS is incredibly busy and we need you to stand by us this winter – and getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is one of the ways you can.

“The Grab a Jab Weekend is your chance to help top up your immunity and protect yourself, your family and friends before meeting up with them for Christmas.

“Getting the booster vaccine is vital for all people who had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination six months ago as protection from the vaccine does decline over time, and the booster vaccination will give people extra protection. If you still haven’t had your first or second dose of the Covid jab, it’s not too late you can get your Covid-19 vaccinations by attending one of our walk-in clinics.”

High covid rates in the county

Between 5-11 November, Shropshire recorded the highest Covid-19 rate in the West Midlands – with 1,538 new Covid-19 cases reported – an increase of 24% on the previous week. The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 472.6 per 100,000 – it was 344.4 per 100,000 for the West Midlands, and 361.3 for England.

While in Telford and Wrekin, 1,077 covid cases were reported during 15-21 November, 117 more than the previous seven-day period.

Last week, Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH) reported having 32 Covid-19 admissions in the seven days to 22 November and 37 beds occupied by Covid positive patients – of those, five were in critical condition and in the Intensive Treatment Unit (ITU). In the week from 14-22 November, there were nine deaths (within 28-days of a positive Covid test).

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health for Shropshire, said: “As we’re all aware, Covid-19 cases in the community are extremely high. Across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, we have recorded the highest Covid-19 rate in the West Midlands between during November, so it’s more crucial than ever that we urge everyone to get vaccinated – whether that’s having their first or second dose of the vaccine, or if they’re eligible, their booster.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, added: “I would strongly urge everyone who is eligible for their booster to protect themselves, their loved ones and other vulnerable people this winter.

“It’s also not too late to have your Covid-19 jab, first and second dose, just in time for the Christmas countdown.

“Last year, many of us were unable to spend Christmas with their loved ones – this year, let’s do all we can to protect each other by getting vaccinated.”

Access a Covid-19 vaccination without booking an appointment

To access a Covid-19 vaccination without booking an appointment see below:

Friday 26 November

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council Building, Wellington TF1 1LU

Time: 11.30am-3.30pm (this Friday and every Friday)

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters, 12-15 year old 1st dose vaccination

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry SY10 7AG

8am-5pm: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters

3pm-5pm: 12-15 year old 1st dose vaccinations

Woodside Pharmacy, Park Lane Community Centre, Park Lane, Telford TF7 5QZ

Time: 8am-6pm

Offer: Boosters ONLY

Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford TF2 8HG

Time: 9am-12pm and 2pm-5pm

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters

Telford AFC, Watling Street, Wellington TF1 2TU

Time: 8am-6pm

Offer: Boosters ONLY

Saturday 27 November

The Darwin Centre, Shrewsbury SY1 1PL

Time: 1pm to 5pm

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters, 12-15 year old 1st dose vaccination

2nd Floor of Southwater One, Southwater Square, Telford Town Centre TF3 4JG

Time: 11am to 3pm

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters, 12-15 year old 1st dose vaccination



The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry SY10 7AG

Time: 8am-5pm

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters, 12-15 year old 1st dose vaccination



Woodside Pharmacy, Park Lane Community Centre, Park Lane, Telford TF7 5QZ

Time: 9am-6pm

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters



Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford TF2 8HG

Time: 9am-1.30pm

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters

Monday 29 November

Bridgnorth Fire Station, Innage Lane, Bridgnorth WV16 4HL

Time: 12noon to 4pm (this Monday and every Monday)

Offer: 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters, 12-15 year old 1st dose vaccination



Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford TF2 8HG

Time: 9am-12pm

Offer: 2pm-5pm 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses and boosters