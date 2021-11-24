Free Wednesday evening parking in Shrewsbury in run-up to Christmas

Parking will be free in some car parks in Shrewsbury on Wednesday evenings as the town centre gears up for Christmas.

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Late night shopping will take place every Wednesday from November this evening until December 21 – with free parking in Frankwell Main and Abbey Foregate car parks from 3pm on these Wednesdays.

Shrewsbury BID is arranging a series of activities to help bring the town centre to life in the run-up to Christmas, including live musicians and an opportunity for youngsters to post a letter to Father Christmas.

- Advertisement -

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said Christmas was always a special time in Shrewsbury.

He said: “The Christmas period is crucial for retailers, so we are delighted that Shropshire Council is able to offer free car parking after 3pm on Wednesdays which will encourage people to visit the town centre for the late-opening shopping nights.

“We are planning a range of extra activities to provide a little extra festive atmosphere, such as live music at various times in the week, including on Sundays which are becoming increasingly popular.

“The addition of late-night Wednesdays means Shrewsbury town centre is open and accessible at a time to suit everyone, and we hope people will come into town to support their local traders at this special time of year.”

Steve Brown, head of transport and environment at Shropshire Council, said: “We hope this offer will give traders a real boost by encouraging people to visit the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.

“We want everyone to think local and shop local this Christmas and beyond, and we hope this offer will help encourage people to do so.”

The offer excludes HGV parking in Abbey Foregate car park.