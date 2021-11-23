Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith 36-hour appeal smashes its half a million target

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are celebrating after smashing its biggest ever care appeal – to raise £500,000 in just 36 hours.

The online #FinalMomentsMatter appeal – which was a first for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices – topped £560,000 by the end of last night. The money raised will fund a whole year of end of life care for seriously ill local children and families in 2022.

Ahead of the appeal, more than £250,000 of match funding had been pledged by local businesses and key supporters. That meant that every £1 donated online during the 36 hours was doubled.

Hundreds of people across the region got behind the appeal, making personal donations, hitting the phones and social media to urge their friends and family to give, and taking part in everything from sporting events to coffee mornings, and sponsored walks to raffles.

They were inspired by local families who shared their poignant stories on video about how Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith had supported them when their children died, enabling them to say goodbye in their own time and in their own way.

Overwhelmed by the public response

Fundraising Director Simi Epstein said everyone at the charity was blown away and overwhelmed by the public response to the appeal. It had exceeded everyone’s wildest dreams.

“The love and support we have had over the last 36 hours has been humbling and I cannot even begin to describe how grateful we are to our brave families who shared their stories to ensure other families could receive care when their children die too.

“Together our generous match funders, our determined team leaders who ran mini online appeals, and our incredible families, supporters and volunteers dug deep and raised enough money to pay for end of life care for all local children and families who will need our services in 2022.

“What they achieved was nothing short of a miracle and we will never be able to thank them enough.

“Sadly, we cannot stop children from dying but thanks to everyone involved in the #FinalMomentsMatter appeal their families will not face the death of their child alone. Instead, they will receive the very best end of life care at the place of their choice – either at Hope House or Tŷ Gobaith, or supported in their own home.”

£6.5 million every year

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices need to raise £6.5 million every year to fund all their services for local children and families.

Their Amelia’s Story Christmas appeal and raffle to fund respite care continues until December 16, with £10,000 of cash prizes on offer sponsored by jewellers Clogau.