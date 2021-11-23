Extra disabled parking spaces in Shrewsbury welcomed

The provision of extra disabled parking spaces in Shrewsbury town centre has been welcomed as a new pedestrian-friendly trial starts at weekends.

Three additional spaces have been created in Princess Street

As part of the new traffic arrangements on Saturdays and Sundays, when the centre of Shrewsbury is closed to through-traffic from 10am to 4pm, more parking bays have now been assigned to blue badge holders.

The extra disabled parking spaces are being provided to compensate for the six spaces which are unavailable after 10am on weekends when Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street and Shoplatch are closed to traffic.

Three additional spaces have been created in Princess Street and two in Claremont Street, which will be available seven days a week, meaning there is now more disabled parking provision during the week than before the trial.

Disabled parking remains available at all times on Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, Roushill and Beeches Lane.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that blue badge holders who are parked in disabled bays before 10am on Saturdays and Sundays should not then receive a penalty charge if they are still in place when the road closure comes into force.

All town centre car parks remain fully accessible at all times, with free parking available on Sundays in Abbey Foregate and Frankwell.

Teri Trickett, who runs Goodnight Sweetheart in Shrewsbury Market Hall and has a son who lives with a disability, said the boost in disabled spaces was a positive move.

She said: “People were unhappy with the previous trial when the roads were closed seven days a week because the loss of disabled spaces on Wyle Cop, High Street and Shoplatch was a big issue.

“But with the addition of these extra spaces, the council has listened to our concerns and it seems like a good compromise.

“We will now watch the situation closely as we go through this trial, and I hope a longer-term arrangement can be found which works for everyone.”

Steve Brown, head of transport and environment with Shropshire Council, said: “We listened carefully to the concerns raised in the last trial in relation to disabled parking and, following discussions with the disabled community, we’re pleased we’ve found a solution that has been well received so far.”