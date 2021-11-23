7.5 C
CCTV image released following racially aggravated assault in Madeley

By Shropshire Live

Police have released a CCTV image of a person they wish to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated assault and criminal damage at a shop in Madeley.

On Friday 29 October at around 6am a man with a black & white dog entered a shop in Madeley. 

Whilst there he deliberately damaged a number of items and used racially offensive language towards the store manager.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may have information that could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website and quote crime reference number 22/96756/21.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address. https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

