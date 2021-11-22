Woman dies following collision on A488 in South Shropshire

A woman has died following a collision involving two vehicles in South Shropshire at the weekend.

The collision involving a blue Isuzu TF Rodeo and a blue Citroen C3 happened on the A488 at Colesty Bank between Clun and Bishop’s Castle.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

Police say a 53-year-old woman from Rotherham died following the collision.

The woman was travelling as a passenger in the Citroen, other passengers in the same car were treated for minor injuries.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue services attended.

Witness Appeal

Police investigating the collision are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it or the cars on dash cam to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 402 of 20 November.