Telford & Wrekin Councillors urge Secretary of State to intervene and invest in local health services

Councillors across Telford & Wrekin Council have agreed to join forces and seek an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to call on him to invest in Telford and Wrekin’s health services.

Council urges Secretary of State to intervene and invest in local health services

The motion, was carried at a meeting of Full Council on 18 November and was put forward by council leader Shaun Davies. During the meeting, he set out concerns around exhausted and demoralised health workers and unacceptable delays for health care.

Future Fit

Councillor Davies said: “Every day, I hear shocking accounts from local people waiting 8 or more hours for an ambulance, delays in hospital care and difficulties in getting to see a GP.

“These problems are not unique to Telford and Wrekin, but the scale and severity of them are something we have never seen before and they shine a light on the inadequacy of the existing Future Fit hospital transformation plans.

“These plans would see Telford’s A&E department downgraded and Women and Children’s Centre closed at a time when the need for these services has never been greater.

“As a council, we are committed to galvanising people across the political and geographical divide to lobby government for the true level of investment needed to fix our failing health care system.

“We will seek the opportunity to speak personally with Sajid Javid, invite him to see what is happening here and put forward a case to revisit Future Fit plans so that they deliver world class facilities for people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”