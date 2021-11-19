Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Oakengates

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds during an attack in Oakengates last month.

Investigating officers say the incident took place in an alleyway near the Duke of York pub on Market Street at around 1am on Saturday 30 October.

Two men are reported to have attacked the victim who suffered stab wounds and was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website or 101 quoting ref 128 of 30 October.