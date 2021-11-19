List of candidates published for North Shropshire by-election

Fourteen candidates are set to stand in the North Shropshire Parliamentary by-election on Thursday 16 December.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Nominations closed at 4pm this afternoon with the following candidates standing:

Suzie Akers Smith – Independent

Andrea Christabel Allen – UK Independece Party (UKIP)

Boris Been-Bunged – Rejoin EU

Martin Edward Daubney – The Reclaim Party

Russell Fraser Dean – The Party Party

James Alexander Elliot – Heritage Party

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Earl Elvis Phillippe Jesse – Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative

Yolande Ann Kenward – Independent

Duncan Alistair Kerr – Green Party

Lilian Helen Margaret Morgan – Liberal Democrats

Neil Shastri-Hurst – The Conservative Party

Kirsty Rebecca Walmsley – Reform UK

Ben Wood – Labour Party

Registering to vote

To vote you must register by midnight on Tuesday 30 November 2021. To register go to http://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Casting your vote

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot – in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. To vote by post or proxy you must apply in advance.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday 1 December.

The deadline for proxy vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday 8 December.

For those who choose to vote in person, polling stations will be safe places to vote on 16 December with social distancing measures and other safety measures in place. People are being asked to bring their own pen or pencil with which to cast their vote.

Vote Counting

Votes will be verified and counted on the night of 16/17 December – at Shrewsbury Sports Village.