Culture Recovery Fund continues to support Shropshire arts organisations

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including several from Shropshire in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Get Your Wigle On, Wellington Orbit and DASH – Disability Arts Shropshire have received support from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

They were among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards to support cultural organisations across the country as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival, one of the few major folk festivals to take place this year, was awarded £45,000 from the fund. Organisers are already making plans to celebrate its 25th year in 2022 with the first wave of artists and tickets released on December 1.

Sandra Surtees, Director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival, said she was incredibly grateful for the grant that would help support a more sustainable future for the festival.

“The grant has given us a strong foundation on which to create and deliver next year’s festival. We sustain a wider network of freelancers, musicians, suppliers and contractors and the bedrock of this financial support means we can offer them some continuity too.”

Wellington Orbit, a community arts, 63 seat state of the art cinema and café, has been awarded a grant of £12,777 by the British Film Institute.

Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit said:“We are extremely grateful for the continued support from the BFI and DCMS which have helped us to remain operational and to continue to be here for the community throughout the COVID pandemic. The funding will ensure that we can continue to bring the magic of cinema and culture to Wellington and can start to look ahead to the future”.

Shrewsbury-based Ge Your Wigle On received a grant of £78,000. The company prides itself on providing talent an opportunity to be showcased in its various full scale musical productions and showcases that take place throughout the year at Theatre Severn.

DASH – Disability Arts Shropshire, received £32,993 in the funding round. The disabled led visual arts charity creates opportunities for Disabled artists to develop their creative practice. These opportunities take many forms, from high quality commissions to community based workshops, the work it creates is centred around its vision and mission.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: “This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health. It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives”.

Ben Roberts, Chief Executive, BFI said: “Traditionally, this time of year brings a wealth of culture to the big screen for people up and down the country as local cinemas offer seasonal classics, and new British films and blockbusters. The Culture Recovery Fund has been vital to the survival and recovery of independent cinemas, enabling them to contribute to their high streets and communities, and crucially be there to welcome back their audiences.”