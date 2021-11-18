Telford man jailed for grievous bodily harm

A man from Telford has been jailed after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Robert Griffiths. Photo: West Mercia Police

Robert Griffiths, 55, of Hollinswood, was sentenced to 21 months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 12 November.

On 18 March Griffiths was involved in an altercation with two men at his home address.

He assaulted one of the men with a knife near his left ear, leaving the man needing surgery.

Officers attended and after a search of the area, located and arrested Griffiths.

Following investigations, he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He subsequently pleaded guilty.

PC Billy Barrett, of reactive CID in Telford, said: ‘’I would like to thank the victim in this case for his courage and bravery during a truly traumatic incident.

“We take knife crime extremely seriously. The attack was appalling and had a significant impact on the local residents.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and helped police bring Griffiths to justice.”