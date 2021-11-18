13.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 18, 2021

Telford man jailed for grievous bodily harm

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Telford has been jailed after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Robert Griffiths. Photo: West Mercia Police
Robert Griffiths. Photo: West Mercia Police

Robert Griffiths, 55, of Hollinswood, was sentenced to 21 months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 12 November.

On 18 March Griffiths was involved in an altercation with two men at his home address.

- Advertisement -

He assaulted one of the men with a knife near his left ear, leaving the man needing surgery.

Officers attended and after a search of the area, located and arrested Griffiths.

Following investigations, he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He subsequently pleaded guilty.

PC Billy Barrett, of reactive CID in Telford, said: ‘’I would like to thank the victim in this case for his courage and bravery during a truly traumatic incident.

“We take knife crime extremely seriously. The attack was appalling and had a significant impact on the local residents.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and helped police bring Griffiths to justice.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP