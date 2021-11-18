Shropshire coronavirus cases above national average

Coronavirus cases in the county are continuing to rise with the infection rate well above the national average, the latest figures show.

In the week of 5-11 November, there were 1,538 positive cases reported in the Shropshire Council area – an increase of 24% on the previous week.

In Telford & Wrekin, the number of new coronavirus cases has continued to increase in the week 8-14 November. There were 951 new coronavirus cases reported, 136 more than the previous seven-day period.

The number of patients in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals soared to 64 on the 4 November, this has now dropped to 35 on the 14 November. Sadly, there were 10 deaths.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said:

“Cases are rising rapidly across Shropshire and we currently have the highest rates in the West Midlands. This is common pattern in other rural areas an across the country, but it is concerning and we want the rates to come down as quickly as possible.

“We all know what we can do to help with this. We’ve done it before so I am asking people to please step up and do it again. Simple things like wearing face masks in busy places, keeping indoor areas well ventilated and following hands-face-space-fresh air really do work. Testing twice a week, even if you are fully vaccinated, is also key. We need to find these positive cases as soon as possible to stop if from spreading further.

“Many of you will now be eligible for the COVID-19 booster jab. Around 63% of eligible people have taken up the offer which is great, but we need this to be higher. If it has been six months since your second dose, you can book the booster online via the National Booking Service, call 119 or go to one of the county’s walk-in clinics.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“Covid infection rate continues to be at a very high level in our borough, mainly driven by a high number of cases in younger age groups (under 20s).

“Small but important actions can help protect us and our loved ones against the virus and reduce the pressure on our local NHS.

“Wearing a face covering in crowded places, testing regularly even if you are feeling well, encouraging your secondary school child to test as well at least twice a week – all these can make a difference in bringing the spread down.

“As we are approaching winter and meet more people inside, it’s also important to use ventilation as an effective way to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at home. Regularly opening windows, even if just for a few minutes, helps keep the air moving and prevent infections.

“Thank you to everyone in our borough for the efforts made to keep Covid safe.”

Vaccinations

People of all ages in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are being urged to get their COVID-19 jabs.

Steve Ellis, Service Director and Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “These latest statistics are a timely reminder that it is never too late to get your lifesaving COVID-19 vaccination – the offer from the NHS is evergreen.

“Your vaccine has a name on it, it is for you, and it is an evergreen offer. Vaccination provides powerful protection against severe illness with COVID-19 so getting the jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself. Boosters are also vital to maintain a high level of protection because the vaccine starts to ‘wear off’ as time goes by.

“With the twin threat of COVID and flu, we are facing a winter like no other and so it is even more important for people to get their jabs – first vaccine, second dose, booster or influenza.

“After another really challenging year, we know people are looking forward to spending time with their families and loved ones at Christmas and having your vaccine will not only protect you but those around you.”

Everyone aged 12 and over can book an appointment for their first dose through the National Booking Service or can call 119 if they need extra support with their booking.

Up-to-date details and times for all Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics can be found at stwics.org.uk.