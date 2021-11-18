Man dies following collision on A41 between Tern Hill and Hinstock

One man has died, and another has been airlifted to hospital following a collision on the A41 between Tern Hill and Hinstock this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A41 near Shakeford Farm in Shakeford at around 7.45am.

The collision involved a van which left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Sadly the driver, a 20-year-old man from Dudley, died at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find a van which had left the road and collided with a tree. It quickly became apparent to crews that nothing could be done to save the driver, a man, and he was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

“The second occupant, a man, was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff worked quickly with the fire service to extricate him from the vehicle before administering advanced trauma care on scene. Once stabilised the patient was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care.”

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton with operations and Principal officers. Also at the scene was the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.