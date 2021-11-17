8.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 18, 2021

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual assault in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault which took place in Shrewsbury on Monday.

The incident took place in the underpass between Old Coleham and Old Potts Way. Image: Google Street View
The incident took place in the underpass between Old Coleham and Old Potts Way. Image: Google Street View

The incident took place at around 4pm on Monday 15 November in the underpass beneath the railway arch on Old Coleham.

Police say the suspect, a male, left on foot in the direction of Old Potts Way towards Asda, and it is believed he may have tried to climb the railway embankment.

- Advertisement -

He is described as a 6ft tall white male with dark hair which is short on the back and sides and longer on the top. He was wearing a dark green/blue short-sleeved t-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything unusual to please get in touch. They are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving on Old Potts Way at the time and may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 464 of 15 November, or to call 101.

Alternatively, If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP