Thursday, November 18, 2021

On-call firefighters recognised for saving life of Clun woman

By Shropshire Live

Two of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s on-call firefighters were awarded Chief Fire Officer Commendations on Monday for their actions which helped save a woman’s life.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton pictured with Ian Dudley and Michael Oliver. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Watch Manager Ian Dudley and Firefighter Michael Oliver, from Clun Fire Station, were given the honour as part of the Celebration of Success Ceremony held at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

They were recognised for their response to an incident on Sunday 10 October where a lady had suffered a cardiac arrest. Both firefighters are part of the Clun AED Scheme and received the call that the lady was in distress.

The pair retrieved the defibrillator for Clun Fire Station and made their way to the woman before quickly giving her oxygen therapy. They used the defibrillator and then gave CPR until the lady was responsive again and showing signs of life. They continued the treatment until the arrival of paramedics who took her hospital.

The woman is making a full recovery at home with her husband and the couple has expressed their gratitude to Ian and Michael.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “I am extremely proud to be able to give these two gentlemen the Chief Fire Officer Commendation which is more than well deserved.

“I cannot express how pleased I am that Ian and Michael’s training and the station equipment they had access to allowed them to act quickly and save this woman’s life.”

Michael Oliver said: “It feels good to be able to put our training to use and use the lifesaving equipment provided by the service to, on this occasion, achieve such a positive outcome.”

Ian Dudley added: “Incidents like this are felt throughout our community, we feel proud to have received an award and to be able to share the occasion with family, friends and colleagues.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
