10.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Car fire near Market Drayton treated as arson

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A car fire near Market Drayton during the early hours of this morning is being treated as arson.

The saloon car was fully engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived at the scene. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters from Market Drayton were called to the fire involving a saloon car on Boscobel Road in Buntingsdale at around 1.08am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “On arrival at the incident the crew were confronted by a saloon car that was fully engulfed in fire.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly set about extinguishing the fire, using two high pressure hose reel jets. Other members of the crew established an additional supply of water for firefighting via a nearby fire hydrant.

“Due to information provided to the crew by the owner of the vehicle, and the nature of the fire, a specialist fire investigation officer was called to the scene, along with officers from West Mercia Police.

“Following their investigation this fire is being treated as a case of deliberate ignition, by persons unknown at this time. Officers from West Mercia Police will be reviewing CCTV and making further enquiries in the area.”

A second vehicle that was parked nearby suffered slight damage from radiated heat.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 90 minutes damping down, and assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact West Mercia Police via 101.

