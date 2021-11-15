10.3 C
Monday, November 15, 2021

West Mercia Police take part in Knife surrender campaign

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police is this week taking part in Operation Sceptre, led by the Home Office, to help continue ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime.

Whilst levels of knife crime in the towns and cities covered by the force are relatively low in comparison to other parts of the country, West Mercia Police says the operation is vital to help keep these levels low.

Police are encouraging members of the public to hand-in unwanted knives to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands and being used in crime. Throughout the week officers will be working to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife and speaking to children and young people where possible.

Surrender bins will be in place at Malinsgate and Monkmoor Police Stations and any unwanted knife or bladed weapon can be deposited.

Community sweeps will take place bringing whole communities together to clear areas of discarded sharp objects that could potentially be used as a weapon.

Officers will also carry out warrants if they have information someone in a property may be involved in knife crime, or crime associated with knives such as county lines drug dealing.

West Mercia Police’s knife crime lead and head of local policing, Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, said:

“Fortunately, we do not experience the same levels of knife crime in our towns and cities as we have seen in other parts of the country, however that doesn’t mean we are complacent. We know it does happen and it is vital we take the appropriate steps to prevent young people from carrying a knife and prevent crimes involving knives.

“We have increased the number of officers in our teams who specifically take on an early intervention and intervention role with children and young people across the force area. I firmly believe early intervention is crucial in deterring young people from becoming involved in a knife culture. For the past two years, our successful ‘Steer Clear’ programme has helped young people involved in, or on the periphery of being involved in, knife crime find an alternative route and we deliver this programme across our three counties.

“One knife incident, one person hurt, is one too many and the more we do to stop knives getting into the wrong hands and being used in crime the better.”

Anyone who is concerned a young person is involved in or on the periphery of becoming involved in knife crime and carrying a knife can report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

