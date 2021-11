One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire at a property in Market Drayton this morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire, which involved an electric fire, at a house on Shrewsbury Road at around 10.22am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance also attended.