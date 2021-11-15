10.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 15, 2021

North Shropshire Lib Dems to select by-election candidate

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Liberal Democrats are set to select their candidate to fight the North Shropshire Parliamentary by-election, with an announcement due on Tuesday.

Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, visited Whitchurch to back the local Liberal Democrats’ campaign for North Shropshire
Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, visited Whitchurch to back the local Liberal Democrats’ campaign for North Shropshire

The party has established itself as the clear challenger to the Conservatives early on, coming second to the Conservatives in the Local Elections this May and having their Leader Ed Davey visit twice to hit the campaign trail since the by-election was called.

It comes as the Conservatives have selected Birmingham lawyer Neil Shastri-Hurst, Labour local resident Ben Wood and Reform UK have announced Kirsty Walmsley as their candidate.

Commenting ahead of the selection Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Shropshire Council Cllr David Vasmer said:

“Liberal Democrats will be announcing their by-election candidate on Tuesday. We’re sure we’ll be selecting a true local champion who’ll end the years of Conservatives taking residents for granted and fighting for better health services across the county.

“I was shocked to hear that this weekend the Conservatives made their candidate selection and rather than selecting someone local, they decided to choose an unknown Birmingham lawyer.

“People of North Shropshire deserve better. They deserve a true local champion who’ll fight for their area and most importantly for their local health service. Not a Birmingham lawyer who’ll continue to take people for granted on the issues that matter most.”

- Advertisement -
Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP