North Shropshire Lib Dems to select by-election candidate

The Liberal Democrats are set to select their candidate to fight the North Shropshire Parliamentary by-election, with an announcement due on Tuesday.

Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, visited Whitchurch to back the local Liberal Democrats’ campaign for North Shropshire

The party has established itself as the clear challenger to the Conservatives early on, coming second to the Conservatives in the Local Elections this May and having their Leader Ed Davey visit twice to hit the campaign trail since the by-election was called.



It comes as the Conservatives have selected Birmingham lawyer Neil Shastri-Hurst, Labour local resident Ben Wood and Reform UK have announced Kirsty Walmsley as their candidate.



Commenting ahead of the selection Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Shropshire Council Cllr David Vasmer said:



“Liberal Democrats will be announcing their by-election candidate on Tuesday. We’re sure we’ll be selecting a true local champion who’ll end the years of Conservatives taking residents for granted and fighting for better health services across the county.



“I was shocked to hear that this weekend the Conservatives made their candidate selection and rather than selecting someone local, they decided to choose an unknown Birmingham lawyer.



“People of North Shropshire deserve better. They deserve a true local champion who’ll fight for their area and most importantly for their local health service. Not a Birmingham lawyer who’ll continue to take people for granted on the issues that matter most.”