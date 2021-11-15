Man dies following collision on B4386 between Cruckton and Shrewsbury

A 51-year-old man has died and a woman is being treated for life-changing injuries following a two car collision near Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened on the B4386 between the A5 Woodcote Roundabout and Cruckton at around 1pm and involved a blue Ford Focus and a black Mini.

West Mercia Police say that before the collision the blue Ford Focus was reported to be driving erratically in Shrewsbury town centre.

The car was driven from “The Gap” car park on Raven Meadows at around 12.45pm and progressed towards Roman Road before turning left onto Mytton Oak Road.

Emergency Services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a two vehicle RTC. Police and bystanders, including an off-duty nurse, had been providing first aid to two patients involved in the collision prior to the service arriving.

“One man was in a critical condition and crews commenced advanced life support on scene. They stabilised his condition before he was conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma care; the doctor travelled in the ambulance to help continue treatment on route.

“The second patient, a woman, had sustained serious injuries in the collision and received advanced trauma care from the team of ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to the same hospital for further emergency care.”

Witness Appeal

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who saw the Ford Focus being driven or captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting ref 297 of 14 Nov.