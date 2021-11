Two drivers have been seriously injured following a collision on the B4386 between the A5 Woodcote Roundabout and Cruckton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involving two cars happened at around 1pm on Sunday.

Emergency Services including the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

West Mercia Police says the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route.