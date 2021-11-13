Increase in Land Rover Defender thefts in Shropshire

Police in Shropshire have been visiting farmers following a recent increase in thefts of Land Rover Defenders in the county.

Four thefts of the vehicles have been reported in the past month alone, which officers believe are being stripped for parts.

Graham Donaldson, Rural and Business Crime Officer at West Mercia Police said: “Following a recent spate of thefts and attempted thefts of land Rover Defenders since the start of this month in the Shropshire area, we have been visiting farms across the county to advise farmers of the steps they can take to help prevent them from becoming a victim.

“We have also increased patrols in areas that have been targeted and have also visited farms and have been speaking to farmers attending livestock markets to raise awareness and give out advice, as we’re aware the vast majority of farmers use these vehicles.

“All vehicles that have been stolen have been taken from farms and without keys, and all of the targeted vehicles are relatively old, registered in the early 2000s. We believe they are being stolen for their parts.

“We would also like to thank the public for their help in locating one of the stolen vehicles following an appeal we shared on social media, which has now been reunited with the owner.”

Owners of these vehicles are been asked to follow the below advice to help prevent further thefts:

– Make sure all vehicles are left locked and secure when not in use.

– Leave the vehicle in a lit area if possible.

– Consider leaving the vehicle inside a locked building such as barns or workshops.

– Consider purchasing anti-theft devices such as steering wheel lock or wheel clamp.

– Fit a tracking device to the vehicle.

– Block the vehicle in with larger immovable objects.

– Fit CCTV to the area the vehicle is parked and include signage.