Conservatives select North Shropshire by-election candidate

Neil Shastri-Hurst has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday, December 16.

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst

Neil, a former British Army Medical Officer and honorary NHS consultant who now works as a barrister, was selected by Conservative members in North Shropshire today.

His campaign will focus on delivering on the people’s priorities for North Shropshire, including building back better after the pandemic and supporting sustainable agriculture.

- Advertisement -

“I am thrilled to be selected as the Conservative candidate for North Shropshire,” Neil said.

“I know that there is hard work to be done, but I cannot wait to get out campaigning to get my message out to everyone living and working in the towns and communities across the constituency.

“Alongside a commitment to public service, I have integrity, loyalty and respect for others which I will demonstrate to communities throughout North Shropshire during the campaign.

“And helping North Shropshire to bounce back and thrive after this terrible pandemic will be at the heart of my campaign.

“The Government has shown it is committed to levelling up across the country and I want to make sure North Shropshire communities are at the centre of the post-pandemic recovery.

“During the next few weeks, I will show people I am the best candidate to represent them and help improve lives for everybody here” he added.

Kirsty Walmsley has been announced as the candidate for Reform UK, whilst other candidates are expected to be announced in the coming days.