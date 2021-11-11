Number treated for COVID-19 in Shropshire hospitals triples

The number of people in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals treated for COVID-19 has tripled over the last month, as infection rates remain high in the county.

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 29 October – 4 November 2021 there were 1,232 new COVID-19 cases reported . The 7-day infection rate for Shropshire was 378.6 per 100,000.

Telford and Wrekin continues to have the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the West Midlands, with 811 new Coronavirus cases reported during the past seven days (1-7 November). The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 447 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

There were 42 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of 10 November.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“The number of people in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals being treated for COVID-19 has tripled over the last month, and infection rates have been consistently high in the county. Sadly, there were another 10 deaths too in the week 29 October – 4 November.

“Our local hospitals are feeling the pressure from the increase in people needing treatment for COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill, so if you’ve not yet had the jab, or are overdue the second dose, I urge you to strongly consider it.

“We all want to avoid restrictions this winter, but we need to all play our part in stopping the rapid spread of the virus. To do this we need to learn how to ‘live alongside coronavirus’. This means wearing face coverings if you’re in busy places, washing your hands regularly, social distancing where necessary, properly ventilating indoor areas, and testing for COVID-19 twice a week at home.”

Helen Onions, Telford and Wrekin’s Acting Statutory Director for Public Health, said:

“Although the latest data shows covid cases continuing to drop in Telford and Wrekin, they are still at a very high level.

“Infection rates continue to be highest in younger age groups (under 20s). We continue to work closely with all borough schools to take proactive steps to reduce the spread and minimise disruption to education.

“Everyone in our borough can help to bring the infections down and avoid someone becoming seriously ill.

“Simple actions, such as wearing a face covering in crowded places, testing regularly even if you are feeling well, letting fresh air in when you have visitors at home, can help you and your loved ones reduce the risks of catching Covid-19 this winter.”