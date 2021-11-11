Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of Dylan Morris, a missing teenage boy from Shrewsbury, who was last seen on Monday 8 November.

Have you seen missing Dylan Morris?

Dylan was last seen at about 8.50pm at Shrewsbury Sports Village and is thought to be in the Shrewsbury or Wellington areas.



He is described as white, 5’8 inches tall, with medium length dark hair, with blonde tips.

He was last seen wearing school trousers and a Lakers hoody and a school shirt.

Anyone who sees Dylan is urged to call 999 quoting incident 767i of 8 November 2021.