Three youths quizzed over Newport park attack

Three youths from the Donnington area of Telford have been questioned by police after a 15-year-old girl was assaulted at a park in Newport.

Two males aged 11 and 14, along with a 13-year-old girl have been interviewed by officers investigating the attack, which took place at Norbroom Park on Wednesday 3 November.

Police say they expect to make further arrests in the coming days.

Sergeant Rich Jones from Donnington Police Station said: “This was a horrible and unprovoked attack on a young lady who was doing nothing more than spending time at a local public park with friends when she was attacked by members of a group already at the location.

“Not only was the victim kicked and punched, but her bag was emptied out onto the floor and the contents damaged by being urinated on.”

He added, “My Newport officers, supported by the other neighbourhood teams at Donnington station have worked tirelessly to both investigate this crime and deal with those responsible, and also to increase patrols in the Newport area to reassure residents that we consider this kind of behaviour totally unacceptable.”

Any further witnesses to this incident who have not already been contacted by police are asked to contact the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team by email at newport.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 01952 216 475.

Information can also be given free and anonymously via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.