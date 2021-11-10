10.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Three youths quizzed over Newport park attack

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three youths from the Donnington area of Telford have been questioned by police after a 15-year-old girl was assaulted at a park in Newport.

Two males aged 11 and 14, along with a 13-year-old girl have been interviewed by officers investigating the attack, which took place at Norbroom Park on Wednesday 3 November.

Police say they expect to make further arrests in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

Sergeant Rich Jones from Donnington Police Station said: “This was a horrible and unprovoked attack on a young lady who was doing nothing more than spending time at a local public park with friends when she was attacked by members of a group already at the location.

“Not only was the victim kicked and punched, but her bag was emptied out onto the floor and the contents damaged by being urinated on.”

He added, “My Newport officers, supported by the other neighbourhood teams at Donnington station have worked tirelessly to both investigate this crime and deal with those responsible, and also to increase patrols in the Newport area to reassure residents that we consider this kind of behaviour totally unacceptable.”

Any further witnesses to this incident who have not already been contacted by police are asked to contact the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team by email at newport.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 01952 216 475.

Information can also be given free and anonymously via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP