Police investigate attempted robbery in Telford

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Telford have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police in Telford would like to speak to this man as they investigate an attempted robbery in Little Dawley. Image: West Mercia Poice

Just after 9pm on Monday 8 November a man entered a Nisa store in Holly Road, Little Dawley.



The man paid for a few small items and while waiting for his change, pointed a small knife towards the cashier and demanded £100.

The cashier refused to hand over the cash and the offender left the shop.

Det Sgt. Ben Poppleton said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have information that can support our ongoing investigation.

“If you are the man in the image or know who he is please get in contact, if you have any information regarding this incident call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 678i of 8 November or via the Tell us About section of our website.”

Crimestoppers

If you want to pass on information to police anonymously but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, then contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.



You can contact them online here or by calling 0800 555 111.