Shropshire Goes Electric event proves a success

Shropshire Council’s first electric vehicle and bicycle exhibition, Shropshire Goes Electric!, proved to be a huge success, with over 1,500 people attending on Sunday.

Chris Winn and his son at Shropshire Goes Electric! Photo: Shropshire Council

The event, which was held at the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 10am until 3pm, saw visitors from all over Shropshire and the surrounding counties enjoy a huge variety of new models available from the 17 car manufacturers represented, as well as a chance to ride on the many ebikes, rikshaws and mobility carriages on display.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said:

“It was fabulous to see the public talking to industry experts and gaining an understanding and knowledge of the practical side to owning electric vehicles, as well as the obvious environmental benefits crucial to the future of our planet. We were also extremely thankful to the many owners who took their day out to bring along and display their own cars, and chat to people about the real-life experience of owning an electric vehicle.

“All of the car dealerships and other exhibitors spent a very busy day talking to a continual flow of interested customers keen to embrace the future way of electric motoring, and learn more about the models on offer and the various technologies available from different manufactures.

“All in all, the day was a huge success for everyone involved and we look forward to growing the event even further in the future.”

Shrewsbury resident Chris Winn, who attended on the day, said:

“We have two old cars, hand me downs, that offer us cheap motoring, and I am looking for cost effective solutions to replacing those cars. I am pleased to have this event because I don’t want to have to spend my Saturday mornings going to all the dealerships.

“I have been able to speak to owners and ask them questions and it has highlighted areas where I need to do a little more research, but I think with the breaks and incentives electric vehicles are going to be the way forward and will offer cost effectiveness.”

Around 800 people own and use electric vehicles in Shropshire currently, but this number is increasing all of the time.

Ian added: “Clearly for the environment it’s good as the use of electricity reduces our need for and reliance upon fossil fuels, but it’s important that people have the right information to make an informed choice. This is exactly what the event was for, and I hope that many went away with a much better understanding of the vehicles available to them and what it’s like to run one.

“I look forward to seeing more electric vehicles on our county’s roads.”

Exhibitors on the day included Budgen Motors, Hatfields Jaguar, Hatfields Landrover, Furrows Group, Greenhous Vauxhall, TJ Vickers, JT Hughes, Rybrook BMW, Rybrook Mini, VW Inchcape, Shropshire Cycle Hub, Shropshire Climate Action Partnership (SCAP), Islabikes, Quest88 and EVC Solutions Ltd.