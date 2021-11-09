13.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Date set for North Shropshire by-election following resignation of Owen Paterson

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A by-election for the North Shropshire seat will take place on Thursday 16 December.

The date was set following the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson last Thursday.

Paterson was facing a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons and a potential by-election, over a finding he had accepted payment for lobbying activities but insisted he was innocent.

- Advertisement -

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK are among those who have confirmed they will put up candidates in the by-election.

In the 2019 election, the Conservative party had 62.7% of the vote, Labour 22.1% and Liberal Democrats 10%.

The seat has been held by the Conservatives since 1997.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP