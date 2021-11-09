Date set for North Shropshire by-election following resignation of Owen Paterson

A by-election for the North Shropshire seat will take place on Thursday 16 December.

The date was set following the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson last Thursday.

Paterson was facing a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons and a potential by-election, over a finding he had accepted payment for lobbying activities but insisted he was innocent.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK are among those who have confirmed they will put up candidates in the by-election.

In the 2019 election, the Conservative party had 62.7% of the vote, Labour 22.1% and Liberal Democrats 10%.

The seat has been held by the Conservatives since 1997.