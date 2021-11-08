Market Drayton driver arrested following fatal hit and run in Crewe

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Market Drayton following an investigation into a fatal collision, in which the driver failed to stop, in Crewe.

At around 5.20pm on Friday, a 23-year-old man was crossing a pedestrian crossing in Crewe when a white van collided with him and the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The suspect was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable.

Sgt Simon Degg said: “I’d like to thank the public, including in Crewe and Market Drayton, and the media, for their assistance in the investigation.

“The number of concerned people who contacted us with information was heartening to see for us and for the family.”