12.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Market Drayton driver arrested following fatal hit and run in Crewe

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Market Drayton following an investigation into a fatal collision, in which the driver failed to stop, in Crewe.

At around 5.20pm on Friday, a 23-year-old man was crossing a pedestrian crossing in Crewe when a white van collided with him and the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The suspect was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable.

- Advertisement -

Sgt Simon Degg said: “I’d like to thank the public, including in Crewe and Market Drayton, and the media, for their assistance in the investigation.

“The number of concerned people who contacted us with information was heartening to see for us and for the family.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP