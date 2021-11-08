12.1 C
Lib Dem leader visits Whitchurch ahead of North Shropshire by-election

Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, visited Whitchurch on Sunday ahead of a North Shropshire by-election.

Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, visited Whitchurch to back the local Liberal Democrats' campaign for North Shropshire
Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, visited Whitchurch to back the local Liberal Democrats’ campaign for North Shropshire

Sir Ed is the first party leader to visit the constituency since Owen Paterson resigned last week.

At the recent local elections in May, the Liberal Democrats finished second in North Shropshire with the Greens and Labour in third and fourth place.

In a rally with local Liberal Democrat supporters in Whitchurch, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey MP, said: “It is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the challengers to the Conservatives in North Shropshire. Labour and the Greens cannot win.

“For too long, the Conservatives have left North Shropshire lagging behind with the local NHS facing real difficulties. A Liberal Democrat by-election victory would send a powerful message to the Conservatives that the people of North Shropshire need to be listened to.”   

Helen Morgan, 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats said: “Sir Ed’s visit is a real boost to our local campaign and shows just how seriously the Liberal Democrats will be taking this election. 

“Speaking regularly to local people, we know just how frustrated they are that they are not being listened to by the Conservative Government. People are very frustrated that Shropshire continues to be left behind with our NHS struggling to cope and real difficulties getting an appointment with a GP. 

“In May, we proved that the local Liberal Democrats are the challengers to the Conservatives and we are looking forward to welcoming Sir Ed back to North Shropshire to support our campaign for local people.”

