Two injured in Market Drayton collision

Two men were injured in a collision that involved four vehicles in Market Drayton on Saturday evening.

Firefighters from Market Drayton were first to arrive at the scene. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The collision on Shrewsbury Road at around 7.19pm involved three cars (two of which were parked) and a light goods van.

The two male drivers suffered injuries and were both out of their vehicles and being cared for by members of the public when emergency services arrived.

Firefighters who were first at the scene and trained in advanced trauma care took over the care of the casualties, which involved administering oxygen therapy to one, who was suffering from a head injury, until the arrival of Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Both casualties were transported to hospital via land ambulances, for further assessments and treatment.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow for the emergency services to work safely, collision investigation and recovery of the damaged vehicles.

Whilst emergency services were working at the scene a portable flashing blue light was stolen from the road closure.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the blue light was on top of a traffic cone and had been placed across the road with several more, to close it to traffic to create a safe area for the emergency services to deal with the incident.

The light is made of plastic and has a yellow base and a blue lens on top. West Mercia Police are investigating the theft and are reviewing CCTV in the area. Anyone who finds the light is asked to call 01743 260 290.