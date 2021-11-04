Views sought on Gobowen housing proposals

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking people for their thoughts on its plan to build new homes in Gobowen.

A layout of the planned development in Southlands Avenue, Gobowen

The plan includes providing 38 affordable homes, including 20 three-bed houses, 4 two-bed houses, 8 one-bed houses and 6 two-bed bungalows.

A number of the properties will be adapted for people with wheelchairs. All homes will be available for affordable rent or via the Government’s ‘Rent to Buy’ scheme.

Members of the public will be able to give their feedback at a public consultation event at All Saints Church Hall, Chirk Road, Gobowen on Saturday 6 November, from 10am-2pm. People will be able to view the plans for the site and staff from Wrekin will be on hand to answer any questions.

Steve Swann, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“We are committed to building good quality, affordable housing across Shropshire. We believe our plans for Southlands Avenue will help meet the housing needs in the area and we would encourage everybody to attend and have their say. All feedback will be considered and help shape our plans for the future.”