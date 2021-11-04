Southwater One will shine bright to celebrate Diwali

One of Telford’s most iconic buildings will be lit up tonight to mark Diwali, the festival of light.

From dusk tonight, the Southwater One building in Telford town centre will be illuminated in spectacular colour to mark the occasion.

Diwali is one of the main festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists along with other communities within the borough, and marks the victory of light over darkness.

The festival is held over five days, with the third day (Thursday 4 November) being the main focus for celebrations that traditionally include lights, fireworks, decorations, prayer and feasts.

In recognition of this annual festival, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies joined the borough’s Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Telford Interfaith Council, Councillor Raj Mehta to wish residents of the borough a happy Diwali.

Celebrate events of all faiths

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies said: “We live in a borough that benefits from the diversity of its community, so it is important that we recognise and celebrate events of all faiths.

“As part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s efforts to join in with the celebrations for Diwali we are lighting up Southwater One, our iconic building in the heart of Telford town centre.

“On behalf of us all, as a council and as a borough, I do hope you are able to celebrate with family and friends and can do so in a covid-secure way.”

Deputy Mayor Raj Mehta added: “We want to wish our communities in the borough, who are celebrating this week, a happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas too.”

Bandi Chhor Divas is also known as the celebration of freedom and is celebrated in the Sikh faith each year on 4 November, with lamps lit outside gurdwaras and sweets distributed to all.