5.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Severn Wharf Building in Ironbridge added to Heritage at Risk Register

By Shropshire Live

The Severn Wharf Building in Ironbridge Gorge has today been added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register over concerns about its condition.

At risk is the Severn Wharf Building in Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Mr Ian Liston / Historic England Archive
At risk is the Severn Wharf Building in Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Mr Ian Liston / Historic England Archive

Historic England publishes its annual Heritage at Risk Register as a yearly health-check of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The Severn Wharf Building is a Grade II* listed former warehouse on the north bank of the River Severn in Ironbridge and is home to the Museum of the Gorge.

The building hosts part of the collection that tells the story of the Ironbridge Gorge and its role in industrialisation, it dates from the mid-19th century and was built in the gothic style with a complex roof form.

A recent inspection revealed that due to leaking gutters the building’s structural stability is under threat. Historic England has awarded a repair grant of £58,050 to carry out further urgent investigations, surveys and repairs to the building; these are said to be progressing well.  

In the West Midlands, 22 historic buildings, monuments and places have been saved and 7 added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2021.

Many of the buildings removed have been saved thanks to the hard work and dedication of local communities, who have come together to rescue places despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of £921,883 in Heritage at Risk grants have been given to historic places across the West Midlands throughout the past year. This is in addition to £900,000 in grants from the Culture Recovery Fund during the pandemic helping with emergency repairs to historic buildings and providing a lifeline to skilled heritage craft workers. 

Louise Brennan, Historic England’s Regional Director for the Midlands, said:

“Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. Despite the challenges we have all faced recently, this year’s Heritage at Risk Register demonstrates that looking after and investing in our historic places can bring communities together, contribute to the country’s economic recovery and help tackle climate change. The 22 sites saved this year in the West Midlands show what’s possible with strong partnerships, dedicated individuals and funding support. But there is always more to do to give our cherished heritage the attention, investment and secure future it deserves.” 

Nigel Huddleston, Heritage Minister, said:

“I’m delighted that so many famous landmarks have been removed from the Heritage at Risk register in 2021. We’ve supported the sector throughout the pandemic with our unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund and it’s great news to see this investment, along with other financial support, having such a positive impact. Heritage helps us understand our past and bringing old buildings and sites back into public use helps us to level up communities, create growth and protect these important assets for future generations.” 

