Lottery grant for Shropshire climate change education charity

A local charity is celebrating after receiving a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery to support Climate Emergency education.

Save our Shropshire CIO will receive nearly £10,000 in funding to support its work in fighting the Climate Emergency through education. It is awarded as part of the National Lottery’s Together for Our Planet project.



Save Our Shropshire was founded in May 2021 and became a charity in July 2021 to help the 500,000 people in Shropshire understand why, what and how they can take practical action to avoid the Climate Emergency.



They are working with Parish and Town councils to engage communities to alter their behaviour in changing the fuel that powers their lives – whether through diet, insulation, travel or clothes. The project is in collaboration with the Carbon Literacy Project and Speak Carbon – a training collective.

Workshops

The charity will be running workshops for householders to understand the climate emergency, and pledge action. They will also be running a brand-new workshop for Parish and Town councils to help them organise to combat the climate emergency and engage the community.



Participants will learn how to protect, improve and sustain a carbon-neutral environment to 2030 and beyond and all learners take pledges to act to reduce carbon footprints individually and as a part of a group.



SOS CIO say it will use the grant funding to support their work in developing and delivering that education, that is crucial to the people of Shropshire.

Grant will accelerate efforts

Allan Wilson, founder and chair of SOS CIO said: “We are incredibly excited to receive this award, which will accelerate enormously our efforts in helping people take positive practical action on the climate emergency. “Together for Our Planet” – the Lottery fund project – brilliantly describes the only way we will tackle climate change. Human beings have the capacity to destroy our planet. Human beings must take action to save it. We must stop it from becoming another barren hot rock circling the sun.”