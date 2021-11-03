4.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Woman and boy die following collision on A458 between Cressage and Harley Bank

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A woman and a young boy have died and two others seriously injured following a collision on the A458 between Cressage and Harley Bank.

The collision happened at around 3.30pm yesterday and involved a red Honda CR-V which collided head-on with a gold Toyota Hi-Lux.

A 51-year-old woman died at the scene and an eight-year-old boy was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital but also died.

Two men also suffered serious injuries, one was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and another was airlifted to Stoke University Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene of the collision to find four patients who required treatment.

“A woman from one of the vehicles was found in a critical condition. Staff worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care at the scene, but sadly despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed deceased on scene.

“A boy, who was also found to be in a critical condition from the collision was given advanced trauma care at the scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, with treatment continuing enroute. However sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts nothing could be done to save the child and he was also confirmed deceased.

“The third patient, a man, was found in a serious condition and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance also.

“The fourth patient, a man, was treated for serious injuries and was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service says that due to the nature of the collision, multiple resources were sent to the scene including four land ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances, four paramedic officers and a senior paramedic officer.

Witness Appeal

Police wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the cars being driven in the area around that time.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the cars on dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to report details via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 415 of 2 November.

