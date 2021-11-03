Shropshire Council to host electric vehicle and bicycle exhibition

Shropshire Council’s first electric vehicle and bicycle exhibition ‘Shropshire Goes Electric’ is set to take place this weekend.

The exhibition will take place this Sunday 7 November 2021 from 10am until 3pm at the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Exhibitors include Budgen Motors, Hatfields Jaguar, Hatfields Landrover, Furrows Group, Greenhous Vauxhall, TJ Vickers, JT Hughes, Shropshire Cycle Hub, Shropshire Climate Action Partnership (SCAP), Islabikes, Quest88, EVC Solutions Ltd, Rybrook BMW and Rybrook Mini.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said:

“With fuel prices rising and an ever-increasing awareness of the impact we’re having on our planet, there’s never been a better time to explore the use of electric vehicles and bicycles. I really feel that we as a council have a requirement to lead the way, so we’re really excited to be able to host an exhibition will allow you to do just that.

“There will be lots of different brands, including some secondhand vehicles. There will also be a place to charge them, and the opportunity to find out more about the charging points currently available across the county and those that are planned.”

Shropshire already has around 800 electric vehicle owners, with many more owning electric bicycles. This figure is increasing all the time.

Ian added: “Transport contributes to around a third of our carbon footprint in Shropshire, so making a change to electric is one of the ways that we can make a difference. I understand it’s not for everyone though – electric vehicles are expensive; but the low running costs, low maintenance and long life will help to offset the initial cost. If it’s something you are thinking about, attending our exhibition will hopefully enable you to make an informed choice.”

Watch

Adrian Cooper, Shropshire Council’s climate change task force leader and Ian went on Shropshire Business Live TV last week to talk about the exhibition.