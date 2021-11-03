4.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury affordable homes development nominated for national award

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An affordable housing development in Shrewsbury has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

The development on Lelsey Owen Way in Shrewsbury
The development on Lelsey Owen Way in Shrewsbury

Lesley Owen Way Way in Sundorne has been shortlisted for the Best Affordable Housing Development at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

Built by The Wrekin Housing Group with support from Shropshire Council, Lesley Owen Way consists of 40 quality, modern and affordable homes.

- Advertisement -

The partnership between Wrekin and Shropshire Council forms part of House2Home – a multi-agency approach which links housing and health services together. Their focus is to get families with complex needs out of unsuitable housing and into lifelong homes. Lesley Owen Way meets this need, with six bespoke bungalows set within the heart of its community.

James Fullford, Area Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group says; “We’re delighted to be finalists in these awards. This key to the success of this development has been our close working relationship with the people moving into the new homes; especially individuals and families with more complex needs. This helped us to ensure the properties we built were both suitable and affordable from the day the new occupants received their keys.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet Member for to Highways, Assets & Built Housing said: “I’m thrilled to see Lesley Owen Way shortlisted for this national award. We have had tremendous feedback from residents, particularly those families and individuals with more complex needs who now have a home for life.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP