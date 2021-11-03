Shrewsbury affordable homes development nominated for national award

An affordable housing development in Shrewsbury has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

The development on Lelsey Owen Way in Shrewsbury

Lesley Owen Way Way in Sundorne has been shortlisted for the Best Affordable Housing Development at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

Built by The Wrekin Housing Group with support from Shropshire Council, Lesley Owen Way consists of 40 quality, modern and affordable homes.

The partnership between Wrekin and Shropshire Council forms part of House2Home – a multi-agency approach which links housing and health services together. Their focus is to get families with complex needs out of unsuitable housing and into lifelong homes. Lesley Owen Way meets this need, with six bespoke bungalows set within the heart of its community.

James Fullford, Area Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group says; “We’re delighted to be finalists in these awards. This key to the success of this development has been our close working relationship with the people moving into the new homes; especially individuals and families with more complex needs. This helped us to ensure the properties we built were both suitable and affordable from the day the new occupants received their keys.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet Member for to Highways, Assets & Built Housing said: “I’m thrilled to see Lesley Owen Way shortlisted for this national award. We have had tremendous feedback from residents, particularly those families and individuals with more complex needs who now have a home for life.”